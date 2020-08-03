NICOLA Sturgeon has said she wanted to cry after seeing pictures of young people crowding outside bars and pubs over the weekend, as she warned she will not hesitate to shut hospitality venues if the virus starts to spread again.

The First Minister said she has "made no bones about the fact that the return of schools" is the priority and the Scottish Government will not allow this to be compromised if action can be taken elsewhere.

It follows a cluster of 13 Covid-19 cases linked to a pub in Aberdeen.

Ms Sturgeon said easing lockdown is "the most delicate of balances" and urged everyone to follow the rules.

She said: "If it sounds as if I'm pleading with people, it's because I am pleading with people, because I know the consequences will be dire if we let this thing get out of control again."

Ms Sturgeon said Scotland is "not anywhere near" moving into Phase 4, when the virus is no longer considered a significant threat.

Speaking during her regular Covid-19 briefing, she said: "Of course it's not just this incident in Aberdeen.

"Across the country and across social media we're seeing evidence of people, and it is largely younger people, gathering together with little or no physical distancing in place.

"I've seen pictures on social media over this weekend that not to put too fine a point on it, made me want to cry looking at them."

Ms Sturgeon said every time one person flouts the rules they put everyone else at risk.

She urged people to help protect others and ensure restrictions on pubs, restaurants and other venues don't have to be reimposed.

She added: "Because be in no doubt, if we have to do that, we will because we will have no choice."

Ms Sturgeon said opening up the economy is a "delicate balance, I make no bones about it, and it doesn't take much for that to be thrown off kilter".

She added: "And if that happens then we will unfortunately – it's not something I want to do – have to consider further restrictions up to and including, perhaps, the further shutdown of premises like pubs and restaurants, and that's the last thing I want to do."

She added: "I've made no bones about the fact that the return of schools, for obvious reasons, the wellbeing of our young people, is the priority of the government.

"We will not allow that to be compromised if taking action elsewhere can protect that objective."

The First Minister said prevention is better than cure.

She said: "It is like forest fires – if they don't start, then we don't have to control them."

Elsewhere, she said: "I don't want to have to impose any further restrictions on how people live their lives.

"But equally, I won't hesitate because we have seen over the past four months the damage this illness does to people and we can't allow that to happen."