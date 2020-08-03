A three-year-old girl has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Fife.
The incident happened around 10:10am on Monday in Main Street, Townhill, on the outskirts of Dunfermline.
The young girl was hit by a blue Nissan Micra and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where she died a short time later.
The road is currently still closed for an investigation to take place.
Sergeant Stephen Quinn said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of those involved with this tragic incident and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.
“Our inquiries continue into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash and we would ask that if anyone has any information that they contact officers.
“I would also ask that if anyone has any possible dashcam or CCTV footage of the area to get in touch with police.
“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0933 of Monday, 3 August, 2020.”
