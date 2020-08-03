A start-up Glasgow bakery has taken on Ibrox Stadium, creating a cake sure to wow any Rangers fan. 

Stephanie McCann of Captive Cakes recreated the football stadium out of cake - and will be giving it away for free. 

She specialises in creating ultra-realistic cakes which have previously included beloved characters from Paw Patrol and Disney movies. 

Her previous recreation of Celtic Park impressed many Hoops fans, and hundreds of requests poured in from Rangers fans for their stadium in cake form. 

Stephanie told the Glasgow Times she had "to make it fair and keep both halves of the city happy". 

And she is giving the cake away for free to a lucky winner to give people a "chance to win a cake that they might not be able to buy especially just now with the current times". 

She added: "We also love the idea that it could be an unexpected birthday". 

