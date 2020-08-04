IT would seem that there was a lack of forethought when the NC500 was implemented. The present large influx of visitors is unsatisfactory for them as well as the existing community ("NC500 community petitions Sturgeon over tourism blight", the Herald, August 1).

The basic fact of promoting a road with part of it only single track as a major attraction was surprising, and anyone who travelled to Ullapool or Gairloch when the road from Garve was still single track will be aware of problems when either route was busy. In those days, the traffic was much less than it is to-day. The road from Craignure to Fionnphort in Mull is difficult at times but traffic comes in waves according to ferry times at Craignure, whereas the NC500 has traffic both ways.

One must ask if all the locals were consulted before this was planned and advertised? It would appear that the area does not have enough accommodation and shops to cope as well as the road capacity. Are there enough lay-bys, parking areas, caravan and camping sites, toilet facilities to cope with the present numbers? Also, what thought was given to locals going about their daily business?

Ian Turner, Bearsden.

I HAVE just returned home from a 2,000-mile tour of Scotland. I refuelled at Oban, Skye, Wick and Bo’ness (less than five miles from the nearest refinery). To my surprise, the most expensive (eight per cent dearer than Skye) was Bo’ness. A bit of a rip-off, Esso?

Bob Morrow, Darlington.

CANNY THOUGHTS

I HOPE that Kirkintilloch ("Fort at the end of the hill") will not proceed to go off the drink again because of the crushing disappointment in coming second to Giffnock as the place with most to offer the post-Covid commuter ("Two Scottish areas ‘best places in UK’ to live post-Covid", The Herald, August 3). Kirkintilloch was a "dry" town from 1923 to 1967. However, it can, I am sure, draw comfort from the fact that, having seen off Cambridge and Oxford into third and fourth places, it can continue to "Ca' canny, but ca' awa", known to those in other parts of East Dunbartonshire, such as Lenzie and Bearsden, as "Progress with Vigilance.

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

GLASGOW’S IKEA

WITH Covid lockdowns and all, I have not been in Glasgow for a long time. My daughter just posted me a picture of the new Queen Street Station and I am wondering if it was purchased at Ikea. To describe this as a blot on the landscape would be an understatement. They could at least have curved the roof, even slightly, to harp back to the old frontage.

George Dale, Beith.

TROUSERS LETDOWN

A PROPOS nothing very much really, except maybe a burning desire to escape from the worlds of politics and ererviruses, I have started to pay attention to the photos of chaps, in The Herald, and their trousers and shoes.

Most shoes shown indicate that male toes have grown to amazing lengths – or is it just fashion dictating long "uppers"? As for trousers I just wonder why chaps are opting for the ones that cling to the legs, even in those of good suits, thus ending up being so wrinkled that they look a real mess. Men's proper suit trousers were once wider-legged, and draped rather nicely.

For years I pressed my late husband's trousers using a damp pillowcase and even occasionally hand-washing his Tweed jacket. It always turned out fine using a sleeve-board to press it. Who owns one of those now?

Like David Miller (Letters, August 3), but in a different context, I also think "that there is something to be said for the old ways, after all". Male elegance and dignity (even in those displaying a degree of "embonpoint") looked so much more convincing in wider-legged trousers.

Now back to real life amongst the dinosaur fossils.

Thelma Edwards, Kelso.