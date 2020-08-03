ScotRail resumed at least 90% of its services today as they get ready for increased demand as Scotland's schools return.

Under the new timetables, all routes will have normal early morning, late night, and peak services.

ScotRail has said 100% of normal capacity will be provided during peak travel hours with physical distancing lowered to a minimum of one metre.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon says photos of crowds made her want to cry as she warns pubs could shut again

As many people may have anxieties about what to expect, we have laided out the five things you need to know before getting on a train.

1. Do not travel if you feel unwell or have a temperature.

This one is easy. If you have a temperature or feel unwell then don't travel. It's as simple as that.

2. If possible, avoid busy times

You should travel away from the main commuting times (7am-9am and 4pm-6.30pm) wherever possible, as trains will be busiest around then. The earliest and latest trains serve key workers, like NHS and care home staff.

3. Unsure? Wait for another train

If you think it’s not safe to board a train, don’t do it and wait for another service. With 90% of services returning to normal you shouldn't need to wait too long. It's not worth the risk.

4. Face coverings and distancing

When using a ScotRail service you should wear a face mask or covering unless you are exempt from doing so. Where possible, you should maintain physical distancing from other passengers. If the train looks too busy for distancing to be maintained then wait on the next service.

5. Be patient

You might not be able to board your first choice of train, as physical distancing means most seats need to be left empty.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: "We do need everybody to continue taking personal responsibility for their travel choices because physical distancing can’t be guaranteed."