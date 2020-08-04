A BRAVE young woman has enlisted the help of her family to thank the nurses who are caring for after she was diagnosed with cancer during the pandemic.

Beth Clyde was given the devastating news she had Hogkin’s Lymphoma less than a week before the UK went into lockdown – leaving the 21-year-old to face the disease alone.

Just 10 days after her March 17 diagnosis, Beth began chemotherapy while her heartbroken mum Toni waited anxiously at home, unable to be with her daughter due to the Coronavirus restrictions.

Beth told our sister paper, the Glasgow Times: “There's never a good time to be diagnosed with cancer, but you especially not during a pandemic in the middle of a pandemic.

"My mum couldn't be there for my first chemo session and I couldn't see my family or boyfriend for four months so it's been so, so hard.

However, if it hadn’t been for the Covid-19 pandemic, Beth may not have received a diagnosis so quickly.

After going back and forth to the doctors for months since late last year with a suspected chest infection, a nurse overheard her coughing and suggested she could have the virus.

The doctor quickly ruled it out given the length of time Beth had been presenting with symptoms, but he decided to send her for an X-ray “to be safe”.

“They called me back and said they weren’t happy and wanted me to go to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for a CT scan on March 16,” Beth said.

“They told me to take a bag because I would probably be kept in for the night, but the next day they told me it was cancer.”

Beth spent the next three weeks in hospital with just an hour daily visit from her mum, Toni, to keep her company.

When she emerged, the world around her had completely changed and she was forced to shield at home in Priesthill with her mum.

Beth was completely cut off from her family, including her doting boyfriend Andy, while going through the darkest moment of her life.

Remarkably, she managed to stay positive through it all and graduate with her honours degree in zoology from the University of Glasgow.

"You just have to face to each day," said Beth, "everyday you wake up you're lucky you're alive."

"I will never take another day for granted again. I can't explain how bad I felt in the winter and now I know what it is and, when I get through this, I will feel good again."

Now, Beth's family are taking on a 10K walk on August 23 to thank the Beatson staff who have helped her through her eight chemotherapy sessions.

Beth, who has four more rounds of chemotherapy to go, will cheer the gang on from the sidelines.

"You feel so at home at the Beatson," she said.

"I go in alone but I don't feel alone there. You never want to go through chemo, but if you have to, the Beatson is the place to be."

