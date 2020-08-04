The University of Strathclyde took on London's Imperial College last night on the BBC's University Challenge.
The Glasgow-based team, which represented around 23,000 students, was composed of statistics student Cameron Welsh, civil-engineering student David Curran, PHD power systems student James Whittle and Tom Starr-Marsh who is studying for a PHD in speech and language therapy.
Strathclyde University, which was founded in 1796, took control of the quiz show early on with a lead of 145 to 30 against their London rivals.
Imperial College, who have won the show three times, did their best to claw back some points but their efforts proved futile as Strathclyde won by 35 points with a final score of 190-155.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:
The University of Strathclyde tweeted:
🏆 Well done to #TeamStrathclyde for winning tonight's episode of #UniversityChallenge against @imperialcollege who also put in a solid performance! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/alZnO3FF5b— University of Strathclyde (@UniStrathclyde) August 3, 2020
John Brissenden joked:
I love WHITTLE for no better reason than that he could have appeared in any series of #UniversityChallenge since its inception in 1962 pic.twitter.com/TRMX7qaNpp— John Brissenden (@johnbrissenden) August 3, 2020
Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips wrote:
OMG!! I WAS JUST A QUESTION ON UNIVERSITY CHALLENGE!!! My husband got it before me. #lifegoals— Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) August 3, 2020
Paul O'Hagan drew the winning team:
A bit more shading on my ink sketch of Strathclyde team on #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/pcUEtfSXuI— Paul O'Hagan (@pmohagan2) August 3, 2020
