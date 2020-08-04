The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) have released exam result figures as Scotland sees an increase in pass rates.
Students who have completed Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) courses and awards over the past year have had their results estimated by teachers due to covid-19 pandemic.
They show the National 5 pass rate was 81.1%, the Higher pass rate was 78.9% and the Advanced Higher pass rate was 84.9%.
In 2019, the National 5 pass rate was 78.2%, the Higher pass rate was 74.8% and the Advanced Higher pass rate was 79.4%.
For the tirst time, exams were cancelled and the governing body had to devise an alternate method of awarding grades based on prelims and coursework assessment.
READ MORE: Teachers warn of legal consequences over Covid safety as Scots schools re-open
Cabinet Secretary for Education in the Scottish Government John Swinney said:
In a year of so many worries, young people should be very proud of their achievements in #SQAResults. Pass rate in National 5 81.1% (UP 2.9%), Higher 78.9% (UP 4.2%) and Advanced Higher 84.9 (UP 5.5%). Skill based awards UP 18%.— John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) August 4, 2020
"In a year of so many worries, young people should be very proud of their achievements in #SQAResults. Pass rate in National 5 81.1% (UP 2.9%), Higher 78.9% (UP 4.2%) and Advanced Higher 84.9 (UP 5.5%). Skill based awards UP 18%.
"Attainment gap at Grades A-C between the most and least disadvantaged young people is narrower now for Nat 5, Higher and Advanced Higher than for 2019 and on average in last 4 years.
"There will be disappointments in the results. A free appeals process is available. Please discuss with your school. And the wonderful, reassuring voices @skillsdevscot are available on 0808 100 8000 to provide help on your options. #nowrongpath
"Very grateful to teachers and @sqanews for ensuring the achievements of young people have been recognised and high standards in qualifications maintained."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment