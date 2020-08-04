AWARD-WINNING Scottish singer Elaine Lennon is releasing a charity single in aid of a Scottish paediatrics unit as a thank you for helping her five-year-old son overcome a benign tumour.

Uncharted Waters will be in support of the University Hospital Wishaw and comes as she noticed that the playroom had to be shut off due to Covid-19 meaning youngsters had limited access to entertainment.

She is being supported by award-winning Scottish artists such as Karine Polwart, Findlay Napier and Siobhan Miller as well as English singer-songwriter and the single's producer Boo Hewerdine.

Ms Lennon, a Glaswegian mother who ditched a career in human resources to became the 2019 Celtic Connections Danny Kyle Award Winner said she was compelled to raise funds for the Lanarkshire hospital after her youngest son Chris was admitted to remove the tumour from his back last year.

She said her son received "fantastic care" at the Wishaw children’s ward, and was eager to give back and help raise funds for items to help "distract little ones and create a relaxing environment for them".

"It felt natural to give something back," she said. "When your child’s in hospital you want to know the experience won’t be traumatic for them. Anything that helps children relax through what can be a very difficult and stressful time for them and their families is so valuable.

“With the playroom closed off because of coronavirus and limited games consoles and other toys available, there is little to engage the very youngest patients. My hope is that we can help supply enough items, that can be easily wiped down, to go around in order to positively impact other children’s hospital experience.

“The support from fellow musicians who have generously donated their time to this has been incredible and I’m really proud of the track. I hope as many people as possible buy the song and get behind our fundraising effort!”

The song touches on themes of helplessness and uncertainty, capturing a feeling of being ‘all at sea’ that will have been felt by many in recent months, while also spreading a message of positivity and hope.

It is accompanied by a video featuring some of Elaine’s collaborators and loved ones, who can be seen looking out to the distance at locations across the west of Scotland including Luss, Falls of Falloch, Cumbernauld’s Broadwood Loch and Bearsden’s Kilmardinny Loch.

Jane Thomson, paediatric senior charge nurse at the hospital, said: “This is a fantastic endeavour by Elaine. The lyrics of the song are so emotional and it is great to see Chris is thriving.

“It is always very humbling when a family want to make a contribution which will help others who are going through a similar experience. Playtime and games are really important in the paediatric ward, helping the children to take their minds off their illness and treatment.

“I am sure I speak on behalf of all the staff when I say that we were all very touched and we hope the song is a huge success.”

The single was recorded by the artists mostly in their homes in July.

Karine Polwart, who contributed to the single said: “It’s a beautiful song and a beautiful meaning and gesture.”

Uncharted Waters will be available to buy on Friday 21 August.

It will be available on all usual streaming sites as well as being available to purchase on Bandcamp and www.elainelennon.com. There will also be a ‘pay what you want’ option on Elaine’s own website for those who would like to donate more to the cause.



Uncharted Waters

Words and Melody Elaine Lennon

All Rights Reserved. Copyright Little Sailor Records / Elaine Lennon Music 2020

Out of the calm crystal blue appeared lightening and thunder

Waves crashed around us, the current reached out pulled us under

Lost in the deep, feeling helpless like never before

Watched plans that we made rise and fall then crash on the shore

Friends, brothers, sisters, fathers mothers, sons and daughters

Uncharted waters

Uncharted waters

Finding the maps we relied on no use any longer

Testing if what doesn’t kill us really makes us stronger

Watching the footprints of loved ones erase from the sand

Like treasures now lost in the ocean, the touch of their hand

Friends, brothers, sisters, fathers mothers, sons and daughters

Uncharted waters

Uncharted waters

Breathing in that little deeper, living in each moment

Finding our internal compass for years had been broken

We’ll sail again though we know we can’t do it alone

With small acts of kindness and empathy we will all grow

Friends, brothers, sisters, fathers mothers, sons and daughters

Uncharted waters

Uncharted waters



