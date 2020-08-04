There have been no new deaths in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 for the nineteenth day in a row, as 23 new positive cases are announced today.

However, 15 of these new cases are in the NHS Grampian area.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that 270 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - five more than yesterday.

One more patient has been admitted into intensive care, taking the total to four now in Scotland.

The total number of positive cases is now 18,717, according to the latest Scottish Government released figures.

A total of 2,491 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland.