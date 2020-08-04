OPERA director Daisy Evans was yesterday waiting to approve the final edit of her first foray into film, with Menotti’s The Telephone for Edinburgh’s first virtual Festival.

Ms Evans should have been preparing for the premiere of Scottish Opera’s Fringe show, young composer Samuel Bordoli’s Trump’d at the Assembly Rooms, but the health emergency diverted her to the new territory of adapting a short opera last seen at the festival 35 years ago for the small screen, at only a few weeks' notice.

“Opera made for television in the 1950s and 60s has not aged well,” she said. “but I hope that this will stand as an example of how to create work in these difficult times.”

The director already has a reputation for innovation with her Silent Opera company, where the audience is invited on a journey through the story, wearing headphones playing a mix of live and recorded sound. Silent Opera’s Janacek adaptation, Vixen, was acclaimed in London, at the Vaults below Waterloo Station, and has toured to Finland, China and Italy.

Filmed in the bar of Edinburgh’s King’s Theatre, The Telephone features star young soprano Soraya Mafi and baritone Jonathan McGovern, who was in Scottish Opera’s production of Jonathan Dove’s Flight.

Although written in 1946, the work needed very little updating, Ms Evans says.

“If anything, it is more relevant now, because our telephones are now so essential to our lives,” she said, and that contemporary feel matches the medium she has had to swiftly learn to use.

“Maybe this will make more companies think that film is a viable option to keep making new work at the moment. Movies and opera have that taste for fantasy and the epic in common.”

