NICOLA Sturgeon has stressed that self-isolation following a Covid-19 outbreak is “non-negotiable” as she confirmed that 120 contacts have been traced in relation to a cluster in Aberdeen.

A total of 27 cases have now been confirmed in connection with the outbreak at the Hawthorn Bar in the city, but the First Minister expects that number to rise.

She added: “Investigations are ongoing and we will provide more details as and when they become available.”

The Scottish Government could consider placing a legal obligation on pubs and other hospitality venues in order to gather contact information from customers, Ms Sturgeon indicated.

She stressed that the outbreak shows the virus is still active in Scotland.

She also said that self-isolation is “non-negotiable” if someone is found to be a close contact, adding that – even if a test comes back negative – the person will still need to self-isolate for two weeks.

Ms Sturgeon also warned employers that testing staff who were found to be close contacts of a positive case is not an alternative to self-isolation.

When asked about a possible local lockdown, the First Minister said she will be in discussions on Tuesday and Wednesday about further steps that could be taken but added the Scottish Government will act in a way that is “not disproportionate or overreacting”.

She said: “All of these things have to be under review on an ongoing basis because we’re dealing with this infectious virus and it’s a tactical battle we’re fighting with this virus so we need to always consider the steps we need to take to stay ahead of it or get it back in retreat if we ever think its running out control.”

She added if any decisions are taken, the Scottish Government will communicate them “as clearly, as coherently and as rationally as we possibly can”.