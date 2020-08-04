Thousands of pupils and parents have backed a petition calling for exam results to be re-evaluated labelling them as "classist and insulting".

Pupils across the country have seen their grades shifted on exams they never got the chance to sit because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Secretary John Swinney revealed that around a quarter of all grades had been adjusted, the majority of which were adjusted down.

He said: “6.9 per cent of those estimates were adjusted up and 93.1 per cent were adjusted down, with 96 per cent of all adjusted grades changed by one grade."

READ MORE: Increased pass rates as SQA release exam results in Scotland

However, the SQA methodology of adjusting the grades based on previous school performances has been called into question.

Many have pointed out that this will unfairly impact pupils living in more deprived areas.

A petition backed by more than 2000 people reads: "Today teenagers across Scotland have woken up or are awaiting their exam results, in the most unconventional way as they have not actually sat exams.

"However, due to the SQAs approach to tackling this, they have actually created a class divide by basing results off of their schools past exam performance (not of this year's students) and their postcode.

"This means thousands of teenagers who may have excelled in their prelims or gotten steady grades all year have had their results deflated - purely because they live in a more deprived area or their school isn’t as privileged as others.

"This is incredibly classist and insulting."

READ MORE: SQA under fire after thousands of pupils' grades lowered based on schools' past performance

Petition organiser Sarah McLauchlan adds: "They should get a chance to prove themselves individually.

"Results should be based off of personal performance and personal performance only.

"The SQA should have used prelims as they were done in exam conditions, tests done throughout the year, previous exam results and performance and teacher input.

"Teachers have known their students all year, so are the most qualified to predict results - not strangers in an office. Every child is different, so assuming just because they are from a deprived area they won’t do as well and children from privileged areas will excel is biased and unfair.

"It is completely unacceptable and wrong, especially when class should not be a basis for results which impact the rest of a child’s life."

One supporter of the petition wrote: "Damaging people's academic chances because of where they go to school is fundamentally wrong. These results need to be changed."

Others slammed the methodology for adjusting grades a "disgrace", while another wrote that "our kids deserve better".

You can see the petition HERE.