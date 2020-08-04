HEAVY downpours have caused flooding chaos on roads across Glasgow and the west leaving cars stuck in water.
Met Office forecasters said torrential rain could see 100mm of rain fall in less than 12 hours with yellow weather warnings in place.
The River Calder in Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire, burst its banks leaving the A760 and Lochlip Road flooded.
Pictures from the scene show fire crews helping to push a car through flood water as other motors slowly make their way through the deluged road.
A yellow warning for rain until midnight tonight has been issued by the Met Office, who have warned that bus and train services are likely to be disrupted, with journey times taking longer.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and more road closures.
Train services across Glasgow have also been disrupted by flooding with railway chiefs announcing delays and cancellations.
