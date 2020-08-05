IT is clear that most people are doing their best to behave according to the rules and guidance around Covid. However, it is equally clear that many, to use a colloquialism, are just not bothering their shirts. We see examples most days on TV. (Even those of us who are bothering will inadvertently make mistakes. I had an engineer visit me about a broadband problem, and in the conversation I completely forgot about distancing. But the non-botherers are a real threat to us all.)

A big problem in dealing with Covid is that there is no effective policing. Police Scotland tell us, understandably, that they simply do not have the resources to do that. What we need is an analogy to traffic wardens – who effectively fulfil the police function in a limited area of operation. At the same time, if we were to recruit people to perform an analogous function, there would no long-term prospect to the job – for we do hope to see the end of Covid within a year at most. An alternative would be to retrain existing traffic wardens to the Covid function. They are already able to issue on-the-spot fines and are experienced in dealing with face-to-face confrontation – with drivers who turn up as they are issuing the ticket. There would have to be consultation with the appropriate union, because the hours would have to be substantially altered, and remuneration increased appropriately.