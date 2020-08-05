IT is clear that most people are doing their best to behave according to the rules and guidance around Covid. However, it is equally clear that many, to use a colloquialism, are just not bothering their shirts. We see examples most days on TV. (Even those of us who are bothering will inadvertently make mistakes. I had an engineer visit me about a broadband problem, and in the conversation I completely forgot about distancing. But the non-botherers are a real threat to us all.)
A big problem in dealing with Covid is that there is no effective policing. Police Scotland tell us, understandably, that they simply do not have the resources to do that. What we need is an analogy to traffic wardens – who effectively fulfil the police function in a limited area of operation. At the same time, if we were to recruit people to perform an analogous function, there would no long-term prospect to the job – for we do hope to see the end of Covid within a year at most. An alternative would be to retrain existing traffic wardens to the Covid function. They are already able to issue on-the-spot fines and are experienced in dealing with face-to-face confrontation – with drivers who turn up as they are issuing the ticket. There would have to be consultation with the appropriate union, because the hours would have to be substantially altered, and remuneration increased appropriately.
Of course, traffic wardens operate mostly in the cities, and alternatives would have to be arranged for other areas.
What is more important? Keeping cars to the permitted places, or preventing people from dying or from suffering long-term health problems? The wardens might even carry out both functions simultaneously, again with appropriate consultation and additional remuneration.
But if we wish to continue with the current restrictions, never mind further loosening, significant policing is clearly going to be necessary.
James McKelvie, Glasgow G76.
FOR the older and vulnerable among us, it is not the wearing of masks that causes anxiety (Stuart Waiton, "Masks do little but encourage a sense of anxiety", The Herald, August 4). Much more concerning is the unstated assumption made by both this self-proclaimed expert in droplet and aerosol transmission, and by the public health specialist ("Scientist supports virus herd immunity policy", The Herald, August 4) that the elderly and vulnerable can be sacrificed for the good of the economy.
Mr Waiton's new-found expertise allows him to contradict the general consensus that while masks have limited value in protecting the wearer, they make an enormous contribution to preventing spread from infected persons. Professor Bhopal may well be right that herd immunity to Covid-19 can be achieved, although this would be questioned by many other specialists. The problem is, that while facilitating disease transmission might lead some younger people to acquire the virus, it will not only expose them to possibly serious risk of death, but will also mean their carrying the virus into the wider community. Unless older and vulnerable people are, in effect locked away “for their own safety”, they will be unnecessarily exposed.
The sound of eugenics, as supported by Dominic Cummings, is not far away.
Dr RM Morris, Ellon.
THE wearing of face masks, sanitising your hands and keeping a safe distance ain't rocket science. As our understanding of this new disease has developed, so has advice given to the public. Again not a surprise. Stuart Waiton's rant on the "inconvenience" of wearing masks is typical of those who are ever ready to criticise but rarely give alternatives to contain this disease.
Stop moaning, stop being selfish, learn to live with these strategies in order to keep our population safe.
Moira Smith, Johnstone.
