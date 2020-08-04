A large explosion has happened in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, causing widespread damage and injuring many people, officials say.
It is not yet understood what caused the blast in the port area of the city but hospitals are said to be overwhelmed by casualties.
Videos posted online showed a large mushroom cloud and destroyed buildings.
READ MORE: South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases
Extraordinary footage of the explosion of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/yBEGzwYeGv— Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 4, 2020
Lebanon's health minister, Hamad Hasan, has spoken of many injuries and extensive damage.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.