A large explosion has happened in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, causing widespread damage and injuring many people, officials say.

It is not yet understood what caused the blast in the port area of the city but hospitals are said to be overwhelmed by casualties.

Videos posted online showed a large mushroom cloud and destroyed buildings.

READ MORE: South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Lebanon's health minister, Hamad Hasan, has spoken of many injuries and extensive damage.