The Scottish Premiership started back on Saturday with Rangers defeating Aberdeen 1-0 at Pittodrie.

While the English Premier League and Germany’s Bundesliga certainly helped fill the football-shaped void in our lives, nothing quite beats watching the drama of Scottish football.

There was added drama for the 40,000+ users on Fantasy Football Scotland, who after hours of meticulously picking their teams for this season watched on with extra intent as the scores poured in over the weekend and Monday night.

Many successfully picked Odsonne Édouard in their side - earning them a whopping 16 points in the process with a hattrick against Hamilton.

However, the Frenchman wasn’t the only top performer in week one with stars such as Martin Boyle and Richard Tait earning 12 points a piece.

Here we look at the top five players from each position in week one. How many were in your squad?

Goalkeepers:

Three clean sheets saw Allan McGregor, Jak Alnwick and Ross Laidlaw all earn seven points. While Robby McCrorie and Joe Lewis each earned two points.

Defenders:

In defence Richard Tait was the big winner with 12 points after a clean sheet and a goal against Livingston.

Second place was Jeremie Frimpong after his goal against Hamilton. Rangers trio Barisic, Tavernier and Goldson all earned seven points with a clean sheet against Aberdeen.

Midfielders:

Martin Boyle’s brace against Kilmarnock earned him 12 points. Ryan Kent’s goal at Pittodrie saw him pick up eight points.

James McGrath and Chris Burke (no extra points for outstanding goals) both ended up on six with Scott Allan earning five points.

Strikers:

Odsonne Édouard was the best player this week with 16 points. Nicky Clark earned six with his first top-flight goal in Scotland while Ross Stewart’s goal also sealed him six points.

Kevin Nisbet got five points with an assist against Killie and Alfredo Morelos did the same against the Dons.

Who will you keep in your team next week? Let us know in the comments. If you haven't joined yet then you can take part on Fantasy Football Scotland here.