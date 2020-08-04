A large blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has killed at least 27 people and injured more than 2,500 others, the health minister says.
The cause of the explosion is currently unknown but videos show smoke billowing from a fire before the blast, which is followed by a mushroom cloud.
Lebanon's internal security chief said the blast happened in an area housing highly explosive materials.
People shared their view of the tragic incident on Twitter:
Extraordinary footage of the explosion of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/yBEGzwYeGv— Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 4, 2020
Mad that. Looks like something off a film #beruit pic.twitter.com/xkVi6nUfQ2— Mark (@Mcc_Mark10) August 4, 2020
دمار كبير جراء انفجار مرفأ #بيروت pic.twitter.com/AhWB2hkX24— وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) August 4, 2020
Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud said: "Beirut has never seen anything like this before"
He then compared it to the aftermath of a nuclear bomb, he added:
"It is a destroyed city, people lying on the streets, damage everywhere."
Debris has covered the entire port, damaging trucks and other shipping containers. Black smoke could still be seen billowing into the sky hours after the blast. The port receives handles 6 million tons of shipments a year and is the country’s main port.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
The pictures and videos from Beirut tonight are shocking. All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident. The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 4, 2020
"The pictures and videos from Beirut tonight are shocking. All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident. The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected."
