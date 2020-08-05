British nationals are among those caught up in the aftermath of a huge blast in Beirut, according to the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, and said the government is "ready to provide support in any way we can".

In a tweet, Mr Johnson said: “The pictures and videos from Beirut tonight are shocking. All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident.

“The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected.”

All staff at the British embassy in Beirut are accounted for, but some have sustained “non-life-threatening injuries”.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “All Embassy staff are accounted for. A small number have sustained non-life-threatening injuries and where necessary are receiving medical attention.”

Shocking footage of a huge mushroom cloud above the Lebanese capital were shared on social media yesterday.

It has been confirmed that at least 70 people were killed in the blast wand 3000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble.

Handout screengrab issued by Karim Sokhn showing footage of a blast in central Beirut. Source: PA

While the cause of the blast was not immediately clear, speculation suggested an accidental explosion linked to the storage of dangerous chemicals, although US president Donald Trump said American military officials felt it may have been a bomb attack.

Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said the blast might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship some time ago and stored at the port.

Mr Trump said US military generals had told him they “seem to feel” the explosion was the result of a “terrible attack” most likely caused by a bomb.

“It would seem like it based on the explosion,” Mr Trump told reporters in Washington.

In a tweet, Mr Raab said: “My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the devastating explosion in #Beirut today.

“The UK stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and is ready to offer help and support, including to those British nationals impacted.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said in a tweet: “The images of explosions in Beirut are deeply worrying. Our thoughts are with those affected, the emergency services and the people of Lebanon.”

Former chancellor Sajid Javid tweeted to say his “thoughts and prayers” were with the people of Lebanon, while London mayor Sadiq Khan said the city stood with Beirut amid “truly horrifying images” emerging from Beirut.

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey said in a tweet there were “truly awful scenes and in a city that has already seen so much heartbreak”.