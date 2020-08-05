Multiple landslips have blocked a notorious stretch of road after a bout of torrential rain.

The A83 near the Rest and Be Thankful was hit by the huge slips on Tuesday following heavy rainfall across Argyll.

Drivers are now facing a diversion of almost 60 miles to avoid the blocked path.

Around 65mm of rainfall is estimated to have fallen at the Rest and Be Thankful across Tuesday.

Traffic Scotland said the local Old Military Road, which has previously been used as an alternative route, had also been blocked.

It is the second time this year that the road has been closed due to debris, with the stretch blocked in January for two days after being covered by 1300 tonnes.

⌚07.35#A83 remains ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions between Rest and be Thankful and Arrochar



Diversion information can be found here: https://t.co/xFZmBChl97@NWTrunkRoads https://t.co/54DEa7EOzi — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 5, 2020

Specialist geotechnical contractors have carried out initial visual assessments from the roadside, however analysis has concluded there is still movement on the hillside.

Because of this, they say it is unsafe to begin clean-up operations or carry out further assessments.

A standard diversion route has been implemented between Tarbet and Cairndow via the A83, A82, A85 and A819.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A82 at Inveruglas after heavy rain and flooding also impacted a retaining wall following a day of challenging conditions.

Additional sailings are running on Western Ferries this morning to accommodate motorists.

Discounted tickets will be available at the Hunter's Quay ticket kiosk, and anyone using ferries is urged to wear face-coverings as per Scottish Government guidance.

Transport Scotland has issued the following diversion advice:

Westbound

Turn right onto the A82 at Tarbet and follow the road until Crianlarich

Turn left onto A82 and continue until Tyndrum

Turn left onto the A85 and continue until Dalmally

Turn left onto A819 and follow the road until Inveraray. Thereafter follow permanent signing

Distance: 58.8 miles

Eastbound

At Inveraray, turn left onto the A819 then follow the road until Dalmally

Turn right onto the A85 and continue until Tyndrum

Turn right onto the A82 and follow the road to Crianlarich

Turn right onto A82 and follow the road until Tarbet

Distance: 58.8 miles