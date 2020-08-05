Multiple landslips have blocked a notorious stretch of road after a bout of torrential rain.
The A83 near the Rest and Be Thankful was hit by the huge slips on Tuesday following heavy rainfall across Argyll.
Drivers are now facing a diversion of almost 60 miles to avoid the blocked path.
Around 65mm of rainfall is estimated to have fallen at the Rest and Be Thankful across Tuesday.
Traffic Scotland said the local Old Military Road, which has previously been used as an alternative route, had also been blocked.
It is the second time this year that the road has been closed due to debris, with the stretch blocked in January for two days after being covered by 1300 tonnes.
Specialist geotechnical contractors have carried out initial visual assessments from the roadside, however analysis has concluded there is still movement on the hillside.
Because of this, they say it is unsafe to begin clean-up operations or carry out further assessments.
A standard diversion route has been implemented between Tarbet and Cairndow via the A83, A82, A85 and A819.
Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A82 at Inveruglas after heavy rain and flooding also impacted a retaining wall following a day of challenging conditions.
Additional sailings are running on Western Ferries this morning to accommodate motorists.
Discounted tickets will be available at the Hunter's Quay ticket kiosk, and anyone using ferries is urged to wear face-coverings as per Scottish Government guidance.
Transport Scotland has issued the following diversion advice:
Westbound
- Turn right onto the A82 at Tarbet and follow the road until Crianlarich
- Turn left onto A82 and continue until Tyndrum
- Turn left onto the A85 and continue until Dalmally
- Turn left onto A819 and follow the road until Inveraray. Thereafter follow permanent signing
Distance: 58.8 miles
Eastbound
- At Inveraray, turn left onto the A819 then follow the road until Dalmally
- Turn right onto the A85 and continue until Tyndrum
- Turn right onto the A82 and follow the road to Crianlarich
- Turn right onto A82 and follow the road until Tarbet
Distance: 58.8 miles
