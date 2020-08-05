Scotland's most popular pantomime has been forced to reschedule due to ongoing Covid-19 uncertainties.

Sleeping Beauty at the King's in Edinburgh has been pushed back to November 2021, making it the last pantomime to be staged at the theatre before it undertakes its major refurbishment in the summer of 2022.

The annual panto attracts more than 90,000 theatregoers each year, representing nearly 30% of operator Capital Theatres' annual income.

The postponement of this show will result in the loss of £2.3m.

Sleeping Beauty was last performed as the King’s pantomime title in 1993 and has only been performed three times in its 114-year history.

The cast has said they are "gutted" by the news.

Andy Gray said: “Very sad that we won’t be trying to wake Sleeping Beauty this year.... but it’s been a strange year 2020 for us all hasn’t it? I tell you this ... We look forward to seeing you all in 2021! Stay safe.... and wash your hands!”

Grant Stott added: “Just like everyone who loves our annual Panto at The Kings Theatre Edinburgh, I am absolutely gutted at the prospect of no show this year - it will be my first Xmas away from the Kings since 1999.

"However, even baddies can be optimistic and I am already looking forward to staging Sleeping Beauty in 2021 - which, in the circumstances, now promises to be one of the most special Pantos ever staged at The Kings!"

Fiona Gibson, chief executive of Capital Theatres said: "The impact of the global pandemic has been devastating on all theatres, and it has become a reality that to keep everyone safe and the organisation secure, mounting a full-scale production without social distancing in the current cycle would be challenging.

“There are only three occasions in its 114 year history that a King’s panto has not taken place, the last time being 1968 ….so 2020 will be another landmark moment for all the wrong reasons!

"We know this will be as much of a blow to you, our fantastic and loyal audiences, as it is to both the cast who love bringing you such joy every year, and to our tremendous staff who love making it happen.

"For so many it is the cornerstone of their festive celebrations."