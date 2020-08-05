The parents of a three-year-old girl killed in a car crash have paid tribute to their 'princess'.

Robyn Knox was seriously injured after being hit by the Nissan Micra in Townhill, near Dunfermline, on Monday.

Passersby helped perform first aid on the tot before she was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

But the youngster died a short time later, and her parents say their lives were 'shattered into a million pieces'.

Robyn, who was an aspiring dancer, has been described as a "loving, kind, gentle and caring wee soul" who had the "biggest heart of gold".

She is said to have been excited to become a big sister at the end of the year, and her mum has promised to make sure the unborn twins know about Robyn and speak about her every day.

A fundraising page for the tot, set up by uncle Paul Marshall, has reached almost £13,500 - almost triple the original target of £5000.

The cash, generated by heartbroken donors, will be put towards funeral costs.

The statement from Robyn's parents reads: "On Monday, our lives were shattered into a million pieces and for now we really don’t know how we will ever be back to normal without our princess.

"There are no words to describe the turmoil in our lives at this moment in time and hopefully as time goes on, with all the love and support ourselves and Robyn have been shown, we will get through this. This is a time and place that is tough for us to think about at the minute.

"Robyn was the best thing to happen to both of us. She truly was a blessing in our lives and I’m sure many more people would agree. We will forever remember the loving, kind, gentle and caring wee soul that blessed our lives with the biggest heard of gold.

"She was super excited to be a big sister at the end of this year and we will make sure her baby twins know about her and speak about her every day.

"Her sassy attitude made her into the little diva she is, it provided her with so much personality and confidence. She was the strongest little person we ever met, right until the very last second.

"We hope we can carry that strength with us.

"Robyn was just beginning her journey in the freestyle dance world and she would have conquered it with her confidence, determination and resilience.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who tried to save our baby girl, we can never thank you enough.

"We would also like to thank everyone who has shown so much love and support towards our baby girl, it has touched us to see the lasting impression she has left on so many people’s lives. She was, and always will be, an absolute diamond.

"We love you unreal amounts baby girl. We hope you keep dancing up there and giving everyone attitude like you did us.

"This is not a goodbye, it is a see you soon. Mummy and Daddy love you until the end of the earth and more. Sleep tight our angel baby."