SEVEN Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Scotland over the last week – as the number of suspected and confirmed fatalities has continued to level off.
Data published by the National Records of Scotland shows that between July 27 and August 2, seven deaths were registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – including two at care homes. There have now been a total of 4,208 deaths where Covid-19 has been a contributing factor.
There has been a decrease of one death from the previous seven-day period where eight suspected or confirmed Covid-19 deaths were recorded, with six deaths recorded in the week before that.
The report indicates that “deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for less than one per cent of all deaths registered” between July 27 and August 2.
It adds that “this proportion has fallen steadily from its peak” in April, when “Covid-19 deaths accounted for 36 per cent of all deaths”.
In total since the start of the pandemic, the National Records of Scotland data indicates that 46 per cent of deaths registered related to care home, 46 per cent related to hospitals and seven per cent of the deaths have been at home or in non-institutional settings.
