NICOLA Sturgeon has re-imposed lockdown restrictions on Aberdeen as cases linked to an outbreak at a pub continue to rise.

The First Minister said that 54 Covid-19 cases have now been associated to the cluster – with Ms Sturgeon warning that the outbreak "may involve some community transmission".

READ MORE: These are the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions being reintroduced in Aberdeen

All pubs, bars and restaurants will be closed in Aberdeen from 5pm, while residents have been told not to travel more than five miles for leisure purposes or go into each others' houses – while other Scots should not travel to Aberdeen.

Ms Sturgeon said that 191 contacts have been traced in relation to the cluster.

READ MORE: Seven confirmed or suspected Covid-19 deaths registered in Scotland in the last week

She said that the rise in cases has contributed to a greater fear their was a "significant outbreak" in the city.

According to the First Minister, more than 20 other pubs and restaurants are involved in the cluster.

Schools are still expcted to re-open in Abderdeen next week as planned and the restrictions will be reviewed in seven days - but could be extend further if needed.

READ MORE: Douglas Ross confirmed as new leader of the Scottish Conservatives

The closure will be backed by governmental regulations, the First Minister said, and will be enforced if the rules are not followed.

Ms Sturgeon said: "We have been led to the conclusion that we must now take further, immediate steps, on a highly precautionary basis to prevent further spread and give the Test and Protect teams the best possible chance of successfully breaking these chains of transmission.

READ MORE: 'Cause for alarm' as hospital admissions for Covid rise in Scotland

“Earlier this morning I chaired a meeting of SGoRR, the Scottish Government’s resilience committee, because I wanted us to consider the latest data that we had overnight, and what our response to that should be."

She added: “NHS Grampian, Police Scotland, and the leaders and chief executive of Aberdeen City Council played a full part in that meeting and I’m very grateful to them for their constructive and very helpful contributions.

“But we are at a stage of this pandemic where extreme caution is necessary and also, in my view, sensible. I’m also mindful of the need to act quickly and decisively if we are to succeed in our aim of keeping transmission as close to elimination levels as possible and also to protect our priority - and it is our priority - of getting young people back to school.

READ MORE: SQA under fire after thousands of pupils' grades lowered based on schools' past performance

“So I can confirm it was agreed at SGoRR this morning, albeit extremely reluctantly, to reimpose some restrictions on the Aberdeen City area.”