Lockdown restrictions are being reimposed in Aberdeen following a cluster outbreak.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon put the country's first local lockdown in place in the Aberdeen City area after the number of cases rose to 54 overnight.
Here are all the restrictions being put in place:
Pubs and restaurants
The First Minister confirmed pubs and restaurants should close today from 5pm. This leaves just five hours of trading time from the announcement.
This includes both indoor and outdoor hospitality venues.
Hotel restaurants can remain open, but only to provide food for residents.
Travel
A travel limit of five miles has been introduced, much like the beginning of initial restrictions in March.
Scots should avoid travelling to Aberdeen, however people in Aberdeen can still travel further for work if required.
Anyone who is currently visiting Aberdeen has been told they do not have to return early.
Gathering
People in Aberdeen have been told they should no longer be meeting family and friends inside houses.
