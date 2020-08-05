Nicola Sturgeon today announced the re-imposed lockdown restrictions on Aberdeen after Covid-19 cases continued to rise.
The First Minister stated that 54 coronavirus cases can be linked to the cluster of more than 20 pubs in the city.
As of 5pm today, all pubs, bars and restaurants will be closed in the granite city.
Here are the pubs which have been linked to the cluster.
- The Bieldside Inn
- Bobbin
- Brewdog
- Buckie Farm Carvery
- Cafe Andaluz
- Cafe Dag
- Cafe Drummond
- The Cock & Bull
- College Bar
- Dutch Mill
- Dyce Carvery
- East End Social Club
- Ferryhill House Hotel
- Hawthorn/Adam Lounge
- McGinty's
- McNastys
- Malmaison
- Moonfish Cafe
- No. 10 Bar
- O'Donoghues
- Old Bank Bar
- Prohibition
- Soul
- Spiders Wed
- The Daft Project
- The Howff
- The Justice Mill
- The Marine Hotel
Have you been to any of these bars recently? If you haven't been contacted then you should book yourself in for a test.
