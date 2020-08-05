Nicola Sturgeon today announced the re-imposed lockdown restrictions on Aberdeen after Covid-19 cases continued to rise.

The First Minister stated that 54 coronavirus cases can be linked to the cluster of more than 20 pubs in the city.

As of 5pm today, all pubs, bars and restaurants will be closed in the granite city.

Here are the pubs which have been linked to the cluster.

  1. The Bieldside Inn
  2. Bobbin
  3. Brewdog
  4. Buckie Farm Carvery
  5. Cafe Andaluz
  6. Cafe Dag
  7. Cafe Drummond
  8. The Cock & Bull
  9. College Bar
  10. Dutch Mill
  11. Dyce Carvery
  12. East End Social Club 
  13. Ferryhill House Hotel
  14. Hawthorn/Adam Lounge
  15. McGinty's
  16. McNastys
  17. Malmaison
  18. Moonfish Cafe
  19. No. 10 Bar
  20. O'Donoghues
  21. Old Bank Bar
  22. Prohibition
  23. Soul
  24. Spiders Wed
  25. The Daft Project
  26. The Howff
  27. The Justice Mill
  28. The Marine Hotel

Have you been to any of these bars recently? If you haven't been contacted then you should book yourself in for a test.