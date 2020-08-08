GROWING up in rural Scotland in the 1970s couldn't have been further from the hell of Burma in the Second World War but it hung like a black cloud in the form of my grandfather, David Warden Hay. He was a brave man, a war hero with the medals to prove it, who had volunteered the day the Second World War was declared. Family legend has it that he marched down to the recruiting office with his pals from Govan and his Territorial Army comrades to do his duty for God, King and Country.

He was a member of the King Own Scottish Borderers, long disbanded, and in many ways the war years were the best of his life. He thrived on the adventure, the comradeship, the sense of purpose and rose up the ranks, eventually becoming a captain but there was a terrible price to pay. That price was falling into the hands of the Japanese and ending up in a prisoner of war camp in Burma.