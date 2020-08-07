FOR the whole of his life, a friend steadfastly refused to buy anything Japanese. He had a strong personal reason for his one-man boycott. His father had been one of the 80,000 British, Indian and Australian troops taken prisoner by the Japanese at the fall of Singapore in 1942. Around a third were to die due to starvation, disease and cruelty suffered at the hands of their captors. His father was one of those who never made it home.

It's sometimes forgotten that although the war in Europe ended in early May 1945, the struggle against Japan continued for a further three months. The men of the 14th Army, led by the hugely underrated General Slim, christened themselves the Forgotten Army. As they continued the fight in Burma, they were underwhelmed to learn of the end of the European war. “Get the buggers oot here”, was their understandable reaction. George MacDonald Fraser, later of The Herald and author of the Flashman novels, vividly described life and death as a squaddie in the Forgotten Army. His retrospective account, Quartered Safe Out Here, is not the memoir of a high-ranking strategist. For Fraser, and his comrades with their boots on the ground, the last enemy, “in the last bunker, on the last day, can be just as fatal to you personally as the biggest battle”. They were understandably apprehensive of what awaited them should an invasion of the Japanese mainland be required. After all, 20,000 Americans had died taking Okinawa and Iwo Jima.