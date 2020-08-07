FOR the whole of his life, a friend steadfastly refused to buy anything Japanese. He had a strong personal reason for his one-man boycott. His father had been one of the 80,000 British, Indian and Australian troops taken prisoner by the Japanese at the fall of Singapore in 1942. Around a third were to die due to starvation, disease and cruelty suffered at the hands of their captors. His father was one of those who never made it home.
It's sometimes forgotten that although the war in Europe ended in early May 1945, the struggle against Japan continued for a further three months. The men of the 14th Army, led by the hugely underrated General Slim, christened themselves the Forgotten Army. As they continued the fight in Burma, they were underwhelmed to learn of the end of the European war. “Get the buggers oot here”, was their understandable reaction. George MacDonald Fraser, later of The Herald and author of the Flashman novels, vividly described life and death as a squaddie in the Forgotten Army. His retrospective account, Quartered Safe Out Here, is not the memoir of a high-ranking strategist. For Fraser, and his comrades with their boots on the ground, the last enemy, “in the last bunker, on the last day, can be just as fatal to you personally as the biggest battle”. They were understandably apprehensive of what awaited them should an invasion of the Japanese mainland be required. After all, 20,000 Americans had died taking Okinawa and Iwo Jima.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. It also marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombs that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki, precipitating Japan’s surrender. The men in the Burmese jungle heard rumours of a “secret weapon” that incinerated whole cities and their populations, but in Fraser’s words, “There was certainly no moralising, no feelings at all of guilt.” Undoubtedly, using atomic weapons on civilians was a hideous and barbaric act. Unsurprisingly, some of those involved found it hard to come to terms with their actions. Yet, it’s too easy for armchair philosophers and moralists to condemn their actions as war crimes. Sure, had the bombs not been used, Japan would probably have been defeated in the months and years ahead. But at what cost? Had I been part of the 14th Army, I suspect I would have been unwilling to take further risk and possibly sacrifice my life to save a civilian in Hiroshima. As VJ Day approaches, by all means remember the innocent victims of the atomic bombs. But let’s also remember the men of the Forgotten Army who lived as a result. And my pal’s dad.
