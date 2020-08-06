A woman has been killed in a crash on the A75 near Annan, Dumfries and Galloway.
The incident, which occurred at Nutberry at 4.20pm on Wednesday, involved a grey Volkswagen Golf and a white Nissan Qashqai.
The 55-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 52-year-old male, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle by air ambulance with serious injuries.
The road remained closed for around eight hours following the incident, reopening at 12.20am on Thursday.
Sergeant Lloyd Caven, of Dumfries and Galloway Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those involved with this tragic incident.
“Our inquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash and we would ask that if anyone was in the area at the time of the incident that they contact officers.
“I would also ask that if anyone has any possible dashcam footage of the area to get in touch with police.
“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2196 of August 5.”
