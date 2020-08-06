A CARE home could face closure after inspectors warned staff would not be able to recogise if residents had Covid-19 and there was a "high risk" the virus would spread quickly.

Ashwood House Care Home in Callander was told to make urgent improvements last month by the Care Inspectorate but a follow-up inspection found that "minimal progress" had been made and significant concerns remained about the wellbeing of residents.

It has been given 14 days to appeal a possible termination of its registration.

Serious infection control risks were identified on the first day of the initial inspection on July 13.

"The risk of an infection spreading quickly was high and people were at significant risk of becoming seriously ill should Covid-19 enter the home."

The use and disposal of personal protective equipment (PPE) was described as "inconsistent" and risked increased the transmission of the virus. There was no enhanced cleaning of frequently touched areas such as handrails, door handles and other surfaces

Staff were found wearing masks below the nose and were touching objects and surfaces without removing or changing their PPE while others were not wearing gloves as they administered personal care.

Residents were not sitting at the required social distance and inspectors found that there was no guidance for elderly people with diabetes, who are more at risk from the virus and require close monitoring.

The report warned that this meant that for those people, there was an increased risk that their symptoms of illness would not be recognised by staff on duty or responded to effectively.

Inspectors found toilet bowls which had not been cleaned after use and dead insects on windowsills in some of the bath and shower rooms.

Inspectors visited Ashwood House, which is owned by Mauricare, on July 30 to check on progress made after the earlier inspection.

The report found that it was "not clearly evidenced" how residents with dementia who were displaying "high levels of stress and distress" were being supported by staff. Most were alseep and there was no ecouragement to take any form of physical activity such as walks outside.

" Some people were sitting at dining room tables long after their meal had finished who were sleeping whilst awaiting assistance to mobilise to another area of the home."

Inspectors also found there were no recording charts in place to monitor the intake of fluids.

"This meant that for some people, they could be more at risk of becoming unwell alongside higher risk of dehydration.

"We noted that the conservatory area of the home was very warm, and we did not see fluids being made available to those who were in that area."

The home has 14 days to appeal the decision, which could lead to it being forced to close. It is permitted to continue operating because it is not an emergency cancellation, which was sought from the courts to close Home Farm in Skye following an significant outbreak of the virus.

The home has been given a series of new deadlines to improve the safety of care while this process gets underway.

A spokesperson for Mauricare said: "Ashwood House received a formal notice dated 05 August 2020 yesterday from the Care Inspectorate.

"We are taking legal advice and will be making representation in line with due process in time.

"We recognise the findings , our staffs and management continue to work very hard to ensure safety and well beings of our residents. It is worth noting that Ashwood House has been free of Covid-19.

"We are thankful to all relevant authorities concerned especially Stirling Council for ongoing support .

"We remain committed to see the improvements required and maintained. Our Residents welfare continues to be our priority.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: "The Care Inspectorate visited Ashwood House care home in Callander on 30 July to check on progress made after an earlier inspection raised concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents.

"On our latest visit we found minimal progress on areas that must improve and we continue to have significant concerns about the wellbeing of residents.

"Our first priority is always the health, safety and wellbeing of residents and because of our continued concerns we have decided to cancel the service's registration under Section 64(1) of the Public Services Reform (Scotland) Act, 2010.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

“We are working closely with partners including the local health and social care partnership to ensure that residents experience appropriate care."



