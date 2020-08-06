A member of staff at a Wilko store in Dumfries and Galloway has gone into self-isolation after reportedly testing positive for coronavirus.

Bosses at the hardware store in Castle Douglas confirmed the worker had been tested after showing ‘mild symptoms’.

They added that they were confident that it remained safe for the shop to stay open.

A number of safety measures have been introduced in-store, including protective screens positioned at the check-out and signs reminding shoppers of physical distancing.

The store said that the staff member who contracted the virus acted “quickly” and “responsibly” after showing mild symptoms, by quickly self-isolating and getting tested.

The store posted on Facebook that "any questions about a team member being tested positive" should be directed to management.

They added: “The Health and Safety of our team members and customers has been our number one priority since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We’ve remained open as an essential retailer throughout and have introduced extensive protective measures across all our stores and across the business.

"From the start of the pandemic we introduced an eight point safety plan which includes regular hand washing throughout the day, supplies of hand sanitiser, protective till screens, physical distancing, signage on entrances and throughout our stores, store marshals, self-scan and card only checkout options and additional time to clean high touch point areas like baskets, trollies and till areas.

"More recently, following the mandatory guidance for face coverings, all our team members have supplies of face coverings or face visors to wear while in store too.

“One team member at our Castle Douglas store experienced mild symptoms of Covid-19 and acted very quickly and responsibly to self-isolate and got tested straight away.

"The team member had been away from the store for over a week before this, therefore we are confident that with our enhanced safety measures we can ensure a safe shopping and working environment.

"We’d like to thank team members for their meticulous commitment and support in following these measures and we wish our team member a speedy recovery.”

A message was posted on the shop's Facebook page last night asking those concerned to contact the store and refrain from messaging over Facebook.

The post read: "On behalf of Wilko Castle Douglas ,can I please ask that if you have any questions about a team member being tested positive for COVID-19 please can they be addressed to the store and not members of staff via Facebook messenger, I am happy to answer any questions on this page about any concerns you may have, but let me reassure you the safety of our team members are very important and there is no way that we would still be open if it wasn't safe to do so.

"Thank you for your understanding."