NICOLA Sturgeon has warned the coronavirus outbreak in Aberdeen is likely to keep growing as she announced another 25 cases had been confirmed overnight.
The First Minister said the number of confirmed cases linked to pubs in the city had grown from 54 to 79, but an additional 30 cases were also being checked for connections, taking the potential total to 109.
She said she was “really concerned” about similar outbreaks elsewhere in Scotland.
Aberdeen went back into lockdown yesterday with all pubs, clubs and restaurants ordered to close their doors by 5pm.
Local people have also been advised not to travel more than 5km for leisure or leave the city to go on holiday.
Ms Sturgeon said she expected the number of cases to grow despite the “strong and decisive” action to tackle it.
At the Government briefing, the First Minister said there had been 67 new confirmed cases across Scotland in the past 24 hours, 39 of them in the Grampian area.
Seventeen of the 67 cases were within the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.
