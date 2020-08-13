The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, Stephen Chbosky, Pocket Books, £5.99

What is the book about?

The story takes place in a series of letters written to an unknown figure by Charlie, a shy and empathetic teenager with a deep love of books and music over the period of his first year at high school. He makes friends with a group of seniors who help him to feel young and infinite, and has a kind English teacher that gives him extra books to read and write about. It focuses on the themes of family, friendship, first love and the journey of recovery from mental health issue.

Who is it aimed at?

To those around 14 and 15 or older.

What was your favourite part?

I loved everything about Charlie’s character. Often coming of age novels are written from the perspective of those who are already bold and adventurous at the beginning but this one is different. Watching someone develop into more of an active participant in their own youth without changing themselves entirely to be more extroverted is refreshing and heart warming.

What was your least favourite part?

It’s easy to get attached to the characters, and though this is one of the best things, the downside is that with the heavier ideas of mental illness and abuse, come possibly a few tears.

Which character would you most like to meet?

There was never a moment where it lost track of Charlie. His voice was in every page and I would love to hear more.

Why should someone buy this book?

This book is in every way inspiring, emotional and insightful.

GEMMA McLAUGHLIN