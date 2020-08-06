A new report published by the development and training organisation Paradigm expresses pleas from the social care workforce as they ask to be valued and recognised as highly skilled.

The report shares the experiences of Support Workers during the pandemic and urges recognition of them as essential and skilled workers moving forward, and was met with fierce approval by Scottish social care charity SPAEN.

Colin Millar, CEO of the Scottish Personal Assistant Employers Network (SPAEN), told the Herald Scotland there were “major problems” surrounding Personal Assistants being viewed as “unskilled” or “unregulated”.

According to Millar, members of SPAEN often felt they were viewed as “lesser” or “an afterthought” by the Scottish Government during the pandemic.

He went on: “There was some real confusion around the PAs in terms of being able to access childcare and support to be able to do their job, which is providing care for vulnerable people.

“PAs were constantly told that they needed evidence that they’re key workers, which wasn’t always available to them at the outset.

“It then shifted into problems with accessing PPE. Getting people to understand that PAs were entitled to access PPE because they were workers providing a key service required a massive push from us.”

“A lot of people felt very insulted by the inference that because they were not regulated by the Scottish Social Services Council that they were somehow lesser and not providing the exact same care and support as a ‘regulated’ worker.”

He added: “The Scottish social care system is an eco-system, not a hierarchy. The distinction between the 'regulated' workforce, the 'unregulated workforce' and 'unpaid carers' is unhelpful, decisive and fails to recognise the fine balance that is the social care mix that supports so many people in Scottish communities.

"We were all in this together and that should have been reflected in the Scottish and local government’s responses.

"To have to fight for that recognition, especially during a pandemic, is just wrong."

According to the report by Paradigm, the number of people working in care and support is in the region of 1.5 million, making it is the biggest workforce in the UK.

The report, titled "Don't ever call us unskilled again!'', was released on Tuesday and focuses on Support Workers working alongside adults with a learning disability and/or autism living in the UK.

It reads: “For many years Social Care has been underinvested in, undervalued and invisible to many.

“The invisibility of Social Care amongst the general public has meant that horrific cuts to services and budgets have been largely unnoticed and unchallenged.

“Even some of our elected representatives have assumed social care is part of the NHS and free – neither of these are true.

“This has led to its amazing workforce (that includes Support Workers and Personal Assistants) being overlooked, underpaid, unappreciated and even referred to by senior ministers in the Government as ‘unskilled’.”