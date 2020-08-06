A helicopter has been brought in to help clear debris at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful following landslips.
Engineers have said about 6,000 tonnes of debris moved across the hill above the A83 and Old Military Road at multiple locations on Tuesday.
A further 100 tonnes of rock and soil slipped down to the A83 overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.
The helicopter is being used to manoeuvre a 100-tonne boulder into a safe position.
Tuesday's landslips occurred during heavy rain in Argyll.
Both the A83 and nearby Old Military Road remain closed. Diversions are in place.
As well as the helicopter, a team of 42 people using 16 different vehicles have been working to reopen the roads.
