NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have refuted claims that an East End pub has been hit by coronavirus.

It comes after The Swinton in Baillieston made an announcment on Facebook, claiming a customer with confirmed COVID-19 had visited their premises.

The pub said that it had tested all members as soon as they became aware of the customer with coronavirus, who they allege did not quarantine after returning to Glasgow from a holiday.

A statement reads: "We would like to update you all, as most of you are aware we have been informed by someone that was on our premises they have tested positive for covid.

"This person was on holiday and did not quarantine on their return.

"We decided as management that we would not await the official phone call from the NHS which can take days.

"All of our staff have now been tested for COVID-19 and all results have came back negative.

"We will always do what’s best for our customers!

"Let’s also remember that someone has tested positive and we wish them a full recovery.

"We hope you all understand."

The Baillieston bar also reassured customers they had been following "strict" health guidelines, including the implementation of hand sanitiser stations and the test and trace system.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have now said they are "not aware" of an outbreak associated with the East End pub.

A spokeswoman said: "We are not aware of an outbreak associated with this pub. We will update the public on any significant cluster of cases."