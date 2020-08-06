An elderly man who has dementia last seen in the centre of Glasgow has been missing for 24 hours.
William Thom, from Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, had previously last been seen on a number 57 bus on Wednesday.
The 84-year-old got off at Bath Street in Glasgow city centre and a short time later was spotted there by CCTV at 1.53pm.
He is described as being 5ft 11ins, slim, with grey hair at the sides and bald on top.
When he was last seen the pensioner was wearing navy trousers, an olive green fleece and a grey baseball cap.
Chief Inspector Craig Walker said: “Along with his family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for William’s welfare. He suffers from dementia and as such we are keen to find him as soon as possible.
“I would ask anyone who may have seen him, or anyone with information that could help us to trace him, to please contact local officers as soon as possible via 101, quoting reference number 2700 of 5 August, 2020.”
