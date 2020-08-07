PETER Russell’s letter (August 5) berating possible successors to the current First Minister – even though I understand there is currently no vacancy – faces a major problem in that if you suggest Ms Sturgeon might be hit by a bus, you really do have to name a replacement, a successor. Mr Russell is too wrapped up in pointing to the unsuitability of those he identifies as possibilities, and while I will sign up to his view of Derek Mackay, I find his rejection of the others too contentious to be dealt with in a single letter. Moreover, those who have not come between his crosshairs include Joanna Cherry, Tommy Sheppard and Kate Forbes (who has been sure-footed in the Finance Secretary post).

But what is most interesting of all is that Mr Russell never gets round to which member of his own party might be best suited to slay the SNP dragon? Perhaps Richard Leonard? Maybe Jackie Baillie? Or perhaps Monica Lennon? Or maybe, like the Conservatives, Mr Russell would look to someone from his own party sitting for a Scottish seat? So, perhaps Ian Murray, and if not him there is always …eh …err … well, Ian Murray.