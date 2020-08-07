THE additional mileage from Glasgow to Inveraray via Dalmally is 25 miles and approximately 40 minutes. From Edinburgh it is about 10 miles by a more attractive route. The media, including yourselves, always report a 60-mile diversion, which is from one side of the blockage to the other.

It is irresponsible of the chairman of the Argyll and the Isles Tourism Cooperative and the leader of Argyll and Bute Council to say that they are "cut off" and it is "causing havoc ("It’s the pits... Anger at £80m ‘wasted’ on failed fixes to the Rest And Be Thankful", The Herald, August 6). This is more likely to damage business and tourism than the thought of a 40-minute diversion.

As the landslide ends up on the carriageway it can be cleared reasonably quickly. Building a new road would cause a great deal of disruption over a considerable period and be a blot on the landscape for years.

Alexander Johnston, Inchinnan.

POWER STRUGGLE

IN February 2019 Scottish Power CEO Keith Anderson said energy prices would fall “in a few years” due to the expansion of renewables. Last week we heard bogus statements saying that wind farms that haven't been built yet would pay money back to the consumer. Yet my electric bill just increased by 21 per cent year on year.

What year will our bills come down, Mr Anderson?

Geoff Moore, Alness.

BEYOND THE PEER SHOW

AFTER reading Andy Maciver's excellent piece on the outdated institution that is the House of Lords ("Sorry, I just can’t defend outdated House of Lords", The Herald, August 6), I thought it might be timely to recall the words of that famous English satirist, WS Gilbert.

In Iolanthe one of the best-known songs in the Second Act is by Lord Mountararat. A few lines:

When Wellington thrashed Bonaparte,

as every child can tell,

The House of Peers throughout the war,

Did nothing in particular,

And did it very well.

(Later)

While noble statesmen do not itch

To interfere in matters which

They do not understand…

And this in 1882.

Alan Anderson, North Berwick.

EQUALITY IN THE EMPIRE

HOW wonderfully atmospheric to see the Old Empire Palace Theatre, unveiled to replace the Gaiety in 1897, grace your Those Were the Days feature ("‘Here’s your tea, son’ – Danny Kaye at the Empire", The Herald, August 6).

Very much of its time, it was not until the improved and enlarged Empire reopened in September 1931 that Moss Empires demonstrated a “practical democracy” in this, their new flagship; for the first time, as an enthusiastic commentator hailed, the cloth caps of the balcony were entering by the same swing doors as the top hats of the stalls and boxes. Progress, indeed; and an enlightened fixture of the palatial new house. Mrs Coyle’s fine, friendly place had just become even friendlier.

Brian D Henderson, Glasgow G42.

TOFF LUCK

IN two quite unrelated letters (August 6) the word "toff" is referred to in derisive terms. My Chambers dictionary describes toff as "a person of the upper classes: a swell: a good sort". Certainly nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about. It does seem the word " off" is regularly used when "toffee-nosed" (supercilious is intended by way of denouncing an innocent party.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.