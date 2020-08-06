Police will again patrol Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow this weekend in hopes to stop people drunkenly flouting Covid-19 rules.
The Met Office predicts temperatures will reach 21°C on Friday and Saturday with 20°C on Sunday.
The decision comes after the Glasgow park saw chaotic scenes during lockdown, as drunken revellers were escorted after hundreds turned up to drink in the sunshine.
Greater Glasgow Police wrote on Facebook:
"Once again, Police Scotland will be working with Glasgow City Council colleagues this weekend to keep Kelvingrove Park safe.
Alcohol is not permitted and will be confiscated if you bring it. You may also be ejected from the park and fined in line with GCC park rules.
Please help us keep the park a welcoming space for all by taking personal responsibility and following the Scottish Government guidance"
