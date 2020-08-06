By Jack McGregor

A MAN found guilty of murdering a British backpacker has appealed against his conviction and punishment.

A jury in New Zealand convicted the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, of strangling Grace Millane on her 22nd birthday in December 2018 after they met via Tinder.

Miss Millane went out for drinks with him before returning to his hotel apartment in central Auckland, where he killed her.

He stuffed her body into a suitcase, drove to a forest and buried it in a shallow grave, where police found it

a week later.

Prosecutors argued in the trial that the man deliberately strangled Miss Millane to death, while defence lawyers claimed the death was accidental after the pair engaged in consensual erotic choking that went too far.

The jury found the man guilty and

a judge sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

After he was sentenced in February, Ms Millane’s mother Gillian told the killer she was “absolutely heartbroken that you have taken my daughter’s future and robbed us of so many memories that we were going to create”.

Defence lawyer Rachael Reed, QC, reportedly told the appeal hearing:

“I do not in any way seek to condone or excuse his actions after Miss Millane’s death. I cannot and will not do so – they are inexcusable.”

According to the New Zealand Herald, she argued the jury should have had more direction around consent issues and “more balanced” direction on the expert evidence, and said the sentence was “manifestly unjust”.

Ms Reed told the Court of Appeal judges she was not seeking to excuse the man’s “abhorrent” actions after Miss Millane’s death, according to news organisation Stuff.

But she said the judge placed too much weight on those actions in determining the man’s sentence.

Ms Reed also said the conviction had problems, including questions around the issue of consent, some of the expert evidence, and negative evidence given by other women about the man’s character.

Ms Millane, from Wickford, Essex, was in Auckland as part of a round-the-world trip.

What had started out as a missing person inquiry in December 2018 when she failed to respond to 22nd birthday messages swiftly turned into a murder investigation.

Ms Millane met the man who would go on to murder her through a dating app and hit it off with him immediately. CCTV footage showed the pair laughing and kissing. It showed she trusted him.

Within days of her disappearance, police had identified a suspect, spoken to him and, unbeknown to the killer, tracked his movements by trawling through CCTV evidence.

Before long police found Ms Millane’s body, which he had stuffed into a suitcase and buried in the mountainous Waitakere Ranges. There followed an outpouring of grief from a small nation unused to such crimes.

After three weeks of evidence, hundreds of hours of police work and a year of grief, 12 jurors agreed that the 27-year-old had murdered Ms Millane.

The appeal court has reserved

its decision.