Passengers from Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas will be required to self-isolate at home or another specified address for 14 days on arrival in Scotland from Saturday.
It follows a significant increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in those countries, the Scottish Government said.
However, Brunei and Malaysia have been added to the list of destinations where travellers are exempt from the requirement to quarantine.
Speaking about the changes to the quarantine list, Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "The governments of all for nations have agreed to these changes based on a shared understanding of the data.
"This is another important step in our efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, and adhering to the quarantine is a vital aspect of this.
"Imposing quarantine requirements on those arriving from another country is not a decision made lightly - but suppressing the virus and protecting public health remains our priority."
