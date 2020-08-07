The most popular properties for sale in Scotland have been revealed by Zoopla.
The agency unveiled the dwellings that have created the most buzz on their website in the last 30 days.
A spokeswoman said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent.
"There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla.
"If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘highest price’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.”
Ranging from a gorgeous 6-bed pad in Falkirk to a two-bed holiday lodge in Dollar, here's a quick peek inside their most popular listings.
3-bed detached house, Wishaw
- Offers over £545,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 reception rooms
- Various outbuildings including large workshop/garages, hot house, barn and stables
2 bed detached house, Isle of Lewis
- Fixed price: £60,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 reception room
- Good views across village and towards the sea
- The accommodation on offer extends to entrance porch, hallway, lounge, fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom
2 bed holiday lodge, Dollar
- Investment: £45,000
- 2 bedrooms
- Set in Dollar in the Central Scotland region, Scottish Riverside Lodge is a 38’ x 14’ Delta Oakwood Luxury Lodge
- 2 bedrooms, the master bedroom having an en-suite bathroom
- It can be used either as a private get-away, or as an investment/holiday letting income property
3-bed terrace, Falkirk
- Offers over £70,000
- Ideal for first time buyers
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 reception room
Three-storey family home, Falkirk
- Offers over £650,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 4 reception rooms
- Open plan dining, kitchen, garden room with 3 en-suites and family bathroom
- Office/gym room
- Direct views of Airth Castle
