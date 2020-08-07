THE SNP’s top elected official has been urged to quit by a senior colleague for allowing Holyrood candidate selections that have caused “great injury to the party”.

National Secretary Angus MacLeod has been accused of failing in his fundamental duty as custodian of the SNP constitution by letting the party take unconstitutional decisions.

The charge has levelled by Chris McEleny, who served two terms on the SNP’s ruling body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), and leads the SNP council group in Inverclyde.

Mr McEleny, who challenged Mr MacLeod for the National Secretary’s position at last year’s SNP conference, and who would therefore replace him if he resigned, said he would shake-up the party’s internal democracy if he had the job instead.

He said: “This unfortunate bourach has been the responsibility of the National Secretary.

"It is with regret then that in order for the party to put this saga quickly behind us, the National Secretary must immediately resign for the good of the party and for the greater good of the independence cause.”

The intervention comes amid a bitter row caused by the NEC meeting on July 30.

It agreed to use an all-woman shortlist to select a new SNP candidate for the 2021 election in Glasgow Cathcart despite there being no vacancy.

After incumbent MSP James Dornan, who had announced but reversed plans to stand down, challenged this, Mr MacLeod ruled it was “unconstitutional” and it was dropped.

After the rapid U-turn, SNP Women’s Officer Rhiannon Spear, a Glasgow City Councillor, accused Mr MacLeod of being “incapable” of doing his job and said she was “losing confidence” in him.

The NEC also decided to force any MP wanting to go to Holyrood to resign their seat if selected - a move seen as designed to block MP Joanna Cherry QC from vying with former SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson for the candidacy in Edinburgh Central.

After the NEC’s decision, Ms Cherry withdrew from the selection, saying she would not sack her staff in order to stand.

With Ms Cherry close to Alex Salmond and Mr Robertson close to Nicola Sturgeon, the NEC decision was also read as the party hierarchy carving up the seat for the First Minister’s pal.

The rule making it harder for MPs to become ‘dual mandate’ parliamentarians was created despite Alex Salmond being both an MP and MSP for seven of his 11 years at Holyrood.

SNP MP Angus MacNeil later accused the NEC of “bullying” and called on Nicola Sturgeon to do something about the “festering” problem.

He also promoted an article on the Wings Over Scotland blog, attributed to an anonymous NEC member, which described the NEC’s decisions as “a farce” and “an incompetent mess”.

Mr McEleny, who is challenging MSP Stuart McMillan for the SNP candidacy in Inverclyde for next year’s elections, said urgent reform was needed at the top of the party.

He said that in the case of Mr Dornan’s decision, it was “unacceptable that a combination of party staff on [large] salaries - the chief executive, a chief operating officer, the chief party clerk, and internal solicitor - paid by party members, and the business convener of the party, and the National Secretary were all unaware that they were proposing unconstitutional actions for the NEC to approve”.

Mr MacLeod’s failure to ensure constitutional decision making in this instance alone was “tantamount to actions worthy of resignation”, he said.

He said although “the right outcome” was reached in Glasgow Cathcart, the “injustice” in Edinburgh Central continued, with local members denied a proper candidate choice.

He said: “This is an outrage to all that hold the value of internal party democracy to a level of fundamental importance.”

He said this decision too appeared to be unconstitutional, and “such a fundamental policy shift” had to be ratified - or not - by the SNP conference.

He said: “It is concerning that the requirement to make such a decision, only a month away from selection contests was thrust upon the NEC by paid party staff.

“I am also deeply concerned about the manner in which the NEC has been operating at a governance and scrutiny level, and whether or not it is effective in running the party to ensure the aims of the party are best met and the cause of independence is progressed.

“Ultimately, this unfortunate bourach has been the responsibility of the National Secretary.

“The National Secretary is a thoroughly decent person, and I have no doubt that actions that have been carried out in his name have perhaps not been sanctioned by him.

“Inaction is in itself though equally unacceptable.

"It is with regret then that in order for the party to put this saga quickly behind us, the National Secretary must immediately resign for the good of the party and for the greater good of the independence cause.”

Mr McEleny said that if he replaced Mr MacLeod he would immediately “suspend the ultra vires decision made on dual mandates”, with MPs free to seek Holyrood candidacies,

He also called for a “chief executive appraisal system” to make party staff more accountable, a move aimed at Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, SNP Chief executive Peter Murrell.

SNP MP Kenny MacAskill also criticised the NEC yesterday, writing in the Scotsman that trust had “dissipated over recent years” and “HQ now seems distant and cold to many”.

The SNP has been asked for comment.

