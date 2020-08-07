A former Labour MP has avoided jail after making an indecent image of a child.
Eric Joyce, who served as MP for Falkirk between 2000 and 2012, had on a device a 51-second film depicting a number of children, one of which was said to be 12 months old.
He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday for sentencing after pleading guilty to the offence, which took place between August 2013 and November 2018.
The 59-year-old has been sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for two years and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.
Joyce left Labour to serve as independent MP for Falkirk in 2012, stepping down before the 2015 general election.
He spent 21 years in the Army, rising to the rank of major.
This is a breaking story and more will follow as we have it
