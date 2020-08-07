A 'danger to life' warning has been issued by the Met Office ahead of two days of severe thunderstorms across Scotland.
A Yellow alert has been posted by the forecasters for the whole of the country - which is in place for Monday and Tuesday.
The forecasters amid some 'uncertainty' in the exact locations, but say places are likely to see "severe thunderstorms" throughout that period.
The Met Office say there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes and large hail.
The Met Office has issued⚠️YELLOW⚠️ warning for #Thunderstorms across the entire #UK for both Monday & Tuesday next week. #ukweather— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) August 7, 2020
More details here👉 https://t.co/KCsUnZKA1k pic.twitter.com/6y7BFhEUck
They add there could be a danger to life as a result of fast flowing or deep flood water.
Members of the public are to expect delays and cancellations to public transport where flooding or lightning strikes occur, with difficult driving contions also likely.
They warn of "increased chance of accidents" as a result, with power cuts also possible.
The poor conditions come following what is forecast to be a weekend of high temperatures acorss the country, with forecasters estimating between 19C and 22C.
