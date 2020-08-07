NICOLA Sturgeon has expressed her fury with Aberdeen footballers who "blatantly broke the rules" by visiting a bar.

Two players have now tested positive for coronavirus while a further six are self-isolating.

Aberdeen's game against St Johnstone on Saturday has been postponed.

It comes amid a coronavirus cluster in Aberdeen, which has now seen 101 confirmed cases, an increase of 22 on yesterday, while 313 close contacts have been identified.

Ms Sturgeon said she expected the numbers to rise further.

Speaking during her coronavirus briefing, she said: "It was also confirmed yesterday that two players from Aberdeen FC are among those who have tested positive.

"In addition a further six players have been identified as having been in close proximity to one of those individuals and they are all therefore self-isolating.

"It is now clear that all eight of these players visited a bar in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

"In doing so, they blatantly broke the rules that had been agreed between the SFA, the SPFL and the Scottish Government, which to put it mildly is completely unacceptable."

She added: "Football has been given the go ahead on the strict condition that clubs and players abide by the guidance that has been agreed.

"If they don't do that, they put at risk the return of the professional game.

"To say this incident is deeply regrettable is an understatement."

Ms Sturgeon later said: "I'm pretty furious about this situation because it shouldn't have happened."

Players are allowed to be in close contact with each other as long as they remain in their bubble.

The club has launched its own investigation into the outbreak.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack previously said: "After Saturday's game, with all eyes on Pittodrie, we were once again commended on the stringent processes and measures we had in place. Given the efforts of everyone at the club and our investment in protecting our most valuable assets, this is a bitter blow.

"With two first-team players testing positive for Covid-19, plus six others having to isolate for 14 days, it is also a harsh reminder of the severity and speed of spread of this virus.

"The club will be carrying out a full investigation but, as an immediate first step, we have reinforced the club's Covid-19 protocols and the governing bodies' guidance with every player and member of staff and will continue to regularly educate and remind everyone of what is, and what is not, acceptable in the current climate."