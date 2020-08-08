TEACHERS have not failed us. During the pandemic, teachers have continued to teach the children of key workers and vulnerable children. They have kept in contact with families to check that they are managing. Many have made home visits. They have ensured that weekly food packages are being delivered to families who receive free school meals. Teachers have often provided help for those needing to access benefits. They have certainly not failed us.

And yet we are about to fail them – if we allow them to return to school with the inadequate package of measures offered by the Scottish Government, which is supposed to ensure a safe return to school.