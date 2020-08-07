Pop star Wayne Fontana has died at the age of 74.

The singer, who found pop stardom in the 1960 with songs including Game Of Love with The Mindbenders.

The song hit number two in the UK and number one in the US charts and was an instant success.

The Manchester born singer then decided to go soli in 1965 and had top 20 hits with Pamela Pamela and Come on Home.

READ MORE: New Tory leader says independence should be 'non-issue' at Holyrood election

A statement from management agency Chimes International said: “Chimes Int’l on behalf of the family of Wayne Fontana regret to announce he passed away this afternoon at Steppinghill Hospital, Stockport.

“His long-term partner was by his side. Known for his 1965 hit Game of Love. Family asks for privacy at this time.”

Broadcaster Tony Blackburn paid tribute to Fontana on Twitter saying:

So sorry to hear about the passing of great 60's icon Wayne Fontana yesterday.He was a lovely guy and gave us some great https://t.co/BF3e2O110t Sounds Of The Sixties has been recorded already for tomorrow we will do a tribute on Saturday week's show. R.I.P. Wayne — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) August 7, 2020

“So sorry to hear about the passing of great 60’s icon Wayne Fontana yesterday.

“He was a lovely guy and gave us some great songs.

“As Sounds Of The Sixties has been recorded already for tomorrow, we will do a tribute on Saturday week’s show. R.I.P. Wayne.”

Drummer Scott Ottaway wrote:

Just heard the news we have lost another great performer in Wayne Fontana. I loved having him on the 60s Gold tours. Always friendly and up for a chat R.I.P Wayne. pic.twitter.com/VRaH6yvQ5e — Scott Ottaway (@ScottOttaway) August 6, 2020

Just heard the news we have lost another great performer in Wayne Fontana. I loved having him on the 60s Gold tours. Always friendly and up for a chat R.I.P Wayne.