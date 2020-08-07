A PRISON guard at Low Moss has tested positive for Covid-19.

The officer became unwell and tests confirmed that they have the virus.

The prison in Bishopbriggs has brought additional staff in after almost 50 of the prison officer’s colleagues are now self-isolating as a precaution.

Inmates who were in contact with the sick guard are also being kept in their cells.

A Scottish Prison Service said: “Contingency plans are in place to deal with situations like this.

“We will be following the actions of this plan which includes self isolation as a precaution and testing is also available.”